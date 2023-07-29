Bodies of eight missing villagers recovered, relief ops gathers pace

Mulugu: After an intense search operation, the NDRF teams one Friday have recovered bodies of those eight persons of Kondai village under Eturnagaram mandal in Mulugu district who went missing in the floodwaters of Jampannavagu (stream) on Thursday. On the other hand, Kondai is still under a sheet of water. The NDRF personnel shifted nearly 200 people from Kondai and Malyal villages to a rehabilitation centre in Eturnagaram.

In Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, rescue and relief operations are in full swing. A search is on for four persons who went missing after the flood waters surrounded Moranchapalli village. Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy and District Collector Bhavesh Mishra have been working overtime to ensure relief reaches out to all the flood victims. The damaged roads have become a cause of concern for the officials to reach out to the flood victims.

The Collector sought a comprehensive report on flood damage from the officials as early as possible. The Collector visited two rehabilitation centres located at Karakanapally Government School and CSI School.

In Warangal city, denizens in several colonies continue to grapple with post-flood issues. People in several colonies where floodwaters seeped into their residences complain that none of the officials turned to them to provide any sort of help. The denizens of Rajaji Nagar lamented that they didn’t even get drinking water for the last 24 hours.

Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani said that flood victims have been stationed in 43 rehabilitation centres. The administration was providing meals, bed sheets and medicines to them, she added.

Meanwhile, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao inspected flood-affected Parimala Colony, Jawahar Nagar and other localities in the city. He monitored the distribution of essential supplies, including food parcels, water and medicine. “The State Government is doing its best to provide relief to the flood victims in Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts,” Errabelli said. The minister also inspected Mamnoor airport from where essentials are being sent to Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts.