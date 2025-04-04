Bomb threat at Collectorate turns out as fake

Nagarkurnool: A bomb threat email sent to the Nagar Kurnool Collectorate caused a state of alert among officials. Upon receiving the threat, authorities immediately informed the police, who deployed a bomb squad and a dog squad to conduct thorough inspections. After an extensive search, officials confirmed that the email was a fake threat, as stated by Collectorate AO Chandrasekhar and DSP Burri Srinivas.

The email, received at 7:24 am, was sent from an ID under the name Muppalla Lakshman Rao. It was addressed to the Collector’s Instagram email and contained a warning that an IED bomb would be detonated at the Collectorate by 3:30 pm.

The email threatened that the Nagarkurnool Collector Office will be the target of a severe oxidized IED-based pipe bomb blast. “This act commemorates the unfair treatment of Savukku Shankar and the custodial death of Sadiq Balwa in the 2G case,” it read.

It also incriminated the Mechanical Engineering Department of Anna University MIT Campus stating that fusing systems were developed there.

Once the threat was verified as false, officials and employees at the Collectorate breathed a sigh of relief. For security reasons, all staff members were temporarily evacuated during the search operation.

Authorities reassured that strict action would be taken against those responsible for spreading such false threats.