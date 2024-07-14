Bonalu will be celebrated in grand manner

Hyderabad: Former minister and BRS party MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Saturday said the festival of Bonalu in Secunderabad would be celebrated in a grand manner.

Accompanied by officials of various departments, he inspected the premises of Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad. He reviewed the arrangements for the Bonalu festival scheduled to be held on the 21st of this month.

Speaking on the occasion, Talasani said several lakh devotees from different parts of the country come to visit Goddess Mahankali during the bonalu festival in Secunderabad. He directed the officials to ensure that the devotees did not face any inconvenience. He said on July 22, a procession of Goddess Ammavaru on Rangam (Bhavishyavani) and Ambari would be organized. He suggested that strong barricades should be put up for queues during the darshan of the goddess.

He recalled that after formation of Telangana State, their party leader KCR, in his capacity as chief minister, had declared the Bonalu as a State festival and celebrated it in a grand manner. He asked the police officials to issue special passes with photographs to the volunteers serving the devotees during the Bonalu festival. He also directed totake steps for the installation of CC cameras along with the appointment of additional police personnel for monitoring the law and order situation.