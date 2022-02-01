Booster dose at your door step in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to give away booster dose at home for patients above 60 years of age with pre-existing medical conditions. Until now, booster dose is given at the primary health centres and vaccination centres. However, people can now call to GHMC helpline number to get the booster dose at home.



In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases, the municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao and health minister Harish Rao directed the officials concerned to take all the measures respectively.

People with multiple comorbidities and those who have not taken the booster dose for various reasons can dial 040-21111111 to GHMC helpline number. The health officials from nearby mobile vaccination team will arrive at the door step to administer the dose. The officials asked the people to make use of the opportunity.

Also, there is no need for the eligible senior citizens to register on the CoWIN App as the mobile vaccination team of GHMC will enrol the beneficiary on the spot and the senior citizen just has to produce his or her Aadhaar card for identity proof.