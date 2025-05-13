Borewell dug up at Press club

Mahabubnagar: In a significant step toward improving basic amenities for the press community, a drinking water borewell was inaugurated on Monday at the Press Club premises in Mahabubnagar. The initiative was taken up under the instructions of local MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy, reflecting his continued commitment to addressing public welfare and civic needs.

The borewell installation aims to ensure a reliable supply of clean drinking water for journalists and staff who frequent the Press Club, a key hub for media activity in the region.

The inaugural event witnessed the active participation of several office bearers and members of the Press Club. Press Club President Narendra Chari, General Secretary Narender Goud, Vice President Chintakayala Venkatesh, Treasurer Yadayya, and Joint Secretary Satish Kumar were present on the occasion, along with Executive Committee Members Mohan Das, Ramakonda, and Shabbuddin.

Adding further significance to the program, Andhra Jyothi Bureau In-charge Ravinder Reddy also took part in the ceremony, commending the effort to enhance the infrastructure available to journalists.

The attendees expressed their gratitude to MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy for his timely support and interest in the welfare of the journalist fraternity. They emphasized that such developmental initiatives strengthen the spirit of service journalism and contribute to a healthier work environment.