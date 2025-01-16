‘Boss is Back’ banner stirs political debate

Khammam: This Sankranthi, a flex banner has caused controversy in the erstwhile Khammam district. It was also a pointed item in every political corner in the district now. The people of the district who are politically active and animated have given 100% support to the Congress party, and thus played a key role in bringing the party to power in the state.

A flex banner put up by the side of a road at Muggu Venkatapuram village in Kallur mandal in Khammam district has triggered a political debate and has gone viral on social media during the festival days of Sankranti.

Unidentified persons displayed the flex with photos of BRS president and former Chief Minister KCR, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna extending Sankranti greetings to the locals.

People often send out festival greetings with pictures of their favorite actors or leaders. There have been cases where these flexis have sparked political debates and disputes.

The combination of pictures and the descriptions provided beneath each image piqued the interest of both locals and tourists at Muggu Venkatapuram. Additionally, the election symbols of TDP and BRS, bicycle and car respectively, are displayed on the banner.

Chandrababu Naidu’s photo has the caption, “Boss is back,” while KCR’s has the caption that, “Boss is coming soon.” The title of the recently released film, “Daaku Maharaj,” is put beneath Balakrishna’s picture.

The banner also featured images of the leaders and the actor, as well as BRS working president KT Rama Rao, movie star Junior NTR, former MP Nama Nageswara Rao, Sathupalli ex-MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, AP Minister Nara Lokesh, Tiruvuru MLA K Srinivas Rao, and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Chinni.