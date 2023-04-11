Both Adani and Pradhani are destroying the wealth of the two Telugu States- KTR

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday alleged that the Centre which termed the iron ore in Biladila mine as substandard, has allocated the same to Biladila Iron Ore Private Limited, a subsidiary company of Adani Group.

Accusing that both Adani and Pradhani (Prime Minister) were destroying the wealth of the Telugu States, Rama Rao dared the opposition party leaders to file a defamation case if what he said was wrong. Addressing a press conference here at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao recalled that he had written to the Centre requesting the allocation of Biladila in June 2018. In September 2018, Adani formed the subsidiary company. he had also proposed to set up a steel plant in Mundra in Gujarat. During the same time the Centre took a decision to allocate iron ore to a Japanese company and a Korean company.



Rama Rao questioned how the iron ore in Biladila is not in quality for steel plants in Bayyaram and Vizag Steel Plant. He alleged that the Centre was pushing the Vizag Steel plant into losses and to kill the public sector company.









