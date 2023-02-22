Brahmotsavams begin at Yadadri

Yadadri: The Brahmotsavams at Yadadri Sri lakshmi Narasimha Temple began on a grand scale on Tuesday. Temple chief priests performed special pooja programmes at the Mukha Mandapam of main temple, marking the launch of the festivities.

At 10 am, the priests entered the Swayambhu sanctum sanctorum of Lord Narasimha and started traditional rituals. At Mukha Mandapam, festive deities were placed facing east and Vishwaksena worship was performed with Swastivachana and Rakshabandhan.

At 6.30 in the evening, Mritsangrahanam and Ankurarohana were performed.

Hereditary Trustee B Narasimhamurthy, EO Gita, and temple officials and others participated in the programme. The officials informed that all arrangements have been made for the Brahmotsavams that conclude on March 3.