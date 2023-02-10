Brahmotsavams from March 26 at Bhadradri

Khammam: The Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devastanam Bhadrahalam Vaidika Committee on Thursday announced the schedule of the annual Brahmotsavams and Sri Rama Navami celebrations at the temple.

According to the schedule, the celebrations would begin here at the temple on March 22 with Telugu New Year Day (Ugadi) celebrations and conclude on April 5. The main event of the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Seetha would be celebrated on March 30.

They said that a great event "Pushkara Samrajya Pattabhishekam" would be celebrated on March 31 after the celestial wedding of Lord Rama. All sevas which are being organised here such as Nitya Kalyanam, Darbar, Pavalimpu and others would be suspended during the Bramotsavalu from March 26 to April 5, they informed.