BRAOU announces free education to transgenders in TG

Hyderabad: As part of the university’s Equal Opportunity Plan, Dr B.R. Ambedkar Open University has announced that free degree courses will be provided to all transgender people in Telangana, said Vice Chancellor Prof. Ghanta Chakrapani on Sunday.

He described the initiative as a progressive step forward in inclusive education, stating that BRAOU would be the first university to provide such an opportunity for transgenders.

Under this innovative scheme, beginning in the academic year 2025-26, any transgender person with a 10+2 (Intermediate or equivalent) qualification can enrol in any degree course offered by the university. A nominal registration fee of Rs 500 would be the only charge, as the university has decided to waive all tuition fees.

In addition to the tuition fee waiver, transgender students will be provided with free course materials, and no fees will be charged for attending classes or continuing their studies through other media. He also stated that study tools would be available to them free of cost. He said that they can gain admission to any study centre across Telangana and attend classes there.

Prof. Chakrapani reminded the audience that the university is moving forward with the aim of providing equal opportunities to all sections of society. He highlighted that the university is already fulfilling its social responsibility by providing free education to prisoners and military personnel. He also revealed that a programme has already been announced to provide free higher education to children from backward tribal communities in the state, such as Gond, Koya, and Chenchu, starting from this academic year.