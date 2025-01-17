Breathing new life into Telugu literature

Hyderabad: In a world where ancient languages struggle to survive, Tammara Subramanyam Sharma, fondly known as Susharma, is on a relentless mission to revive and promote Telugu literature.

Born into a Vedic Pandit family in the culturally rich village of Tammarabandapalem in Suryapet district a hub of Vedic studies the 50-year-old government school Telugu pundit is blending tradition with innovation to keep the language alive. An avid reader and writer, Susharma has embarked on a novel journey of producing biopics on legendary Telugu literary figures. His upcoming project, a biopic on the iconic Kavi Samrat Viswanatha Satyanarayana, titled "Vishwanatha - Oka Kalpavriksham", is in the scripting stage.

Once the script is finalised, efforts will be underway to assemble the cast and crew to bring this vision to life. Susharma’s passion for Telugu extends beyond the classroom.

Through the Sharada Sahithi Samakhya, a literary collective, he actively leads and fosters a vibrant community of Telugu authors, poets, and scholars. The Samakhya comprises Telugu school pundits and retired lecturers who are encouraged to pen works that celebrate and preserve the Telugu language. The organisation regularly hosts workshops, seminars, book launches, and conferences across the old Nalgonda district, nurturing a thriving literary culture.

“Visual media is a powerful tool in today’s fast paced world,” Susharma explains, adding: “By creating biopics on renowned Telugu writers like Tripuraneni Ramaswamy, Palakurti Somanatha, Potturi Vijayalaxmi, Papineni Shivshankar and Bammera Pothana, we can inspire people to explore Telugu literature and appreciate its depth and beauty.”

His efforts have not gone unnoticed. At the 6th World Telugu Writers Mahasabhalu in Andhra Pradesh, Susharma presented insightful papers on the challenges facing the Telugu language. During the event, he met with Andhra Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Kandula Durgesh, presenting the Sharada Sahithwi Samakya’s initiatives and advocating for greater support in preserving Telugu heritage.

Susharma’s visionary approach received widespread acclaim, including praise from former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao during the 2017 World Telugu Conference in Hyderabad. His dedication to promoting Telugu literature continues to inspire many, proving that with passion and innovation, even ancient languages can find a vibrant place in the modern world.

Through his groundbreaking biopics and tireless advocacy, Susharma is not just preserving the Telugu language—he’s breathing new life into its timeless legacy.