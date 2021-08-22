Brick sale of Rakhis across the Karimnagar district in rural and urban areas

Karimnagar: Shops selling Rakhis turned busy across the Karimnagar district in rural and urban areas, women, young women and children buying Rakhis on large-scale.

Rakhi Pournami was not celebrated last year due to Covid-19, as people were afraid to even move out of houses. Now Covid-19 severity has come down and the government lifted the lockdown.

They are variety of rakhis in market and many people are making their own Rakhis to tie to their brothers.

"Rakhi Festival is a symbol of brother, sister's bond. Rakhi Pournami is a day of joy among brothers and sisters. With Rakhi the attachments are strengthened" Siliveri Pavani, who runs a Boutique Training Centre in Karimnagar said to The Hans India.

"Rakhi festival promotes brotherhood and we look forward to this festival to tie Rakhi to our brothers. Rakhi festival has a lot of uniqueness. Rakhi brings joy into families' said Shivajyoti of Bharosa NGO.