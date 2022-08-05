Bridegroom, friend & family members miraculously escapes after car catches fire

Mancherial: In a miraculous escape from a mishap incident, a bridegroom, his friend and family members managed to come out of the car after it went up in flames. The incident took place at Andugulapet village in Mandamarri mandal on Thursday night.

Mandamarri Sub-Inspector Chandrakumar said that bridegroom identified as Jadi Rajesh hailing from Kaghaznagar town in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district was travelling by the car to tie the knot with Mandal Kumsum in Hyderabad on Friday.

They stopped the car and got down from it when Rajesh noticed smoke emanating from the vehicle upon reaching a road-over-bridge near Andugulapet.

Police said that the alertness of Rajesh helped the five to save their lives as the car went up in flames within no time soon after they alighted from the vehicle. Family members of Rajesh and bride heaved a sigh of relief with escaping unhurt in the accident. Articles belonging to the marriage were gutted in the fire.

Meanwhile, videos of the incident went viral on social media platforms.