Bridge delayed for 12 yrs; officials remain clueless

Wanaparthy: Kanugula stream flows between Bunyadipur and Janampet villages in Srirangapuram mandal. The residents of Venkatapur, Janampet and Bunyadipur villages have to cross it daily for farming, reaching the national highway, or traveling to Pebbair and Srirangapuram. The farmers in Janampet have about 200 acres of farmlands on the other side of the stream.

During the rainy season, crossing the stream becomes impossible, forcing them to take a 12-km detour via Sugur. A bridge can reduce the distance to just 2 km. Transporting labourers or bringing in harvested crops has become a challenge. To resolve this, the irrigation department prepared proposals.

In 2009, the then-government approved the bridge construction with an estimated cost of `1.68 crore. However, before works could begin, elections were announced, delaying the project. Funds were sanctioned in 2011 and works started but progressed slowly. By 2014, complaints of poor quality construction halted the project, even as piers were partially built. Despite repeated requests from villagers and local leaders, the works did not resume. In 2018, the quality control department collected samples and confirmed substandard construction, yet no further action was taken – neither cancellation nor a new project proposal. The contractor who won the tender sub-contracted the work. After some initial progress, objections arose. Even after 12 years, the Janampet bridge remains incomplete, and there is no clarity on fund utilisation.

Following an investigation, reports surfaced that the designs were flawed, quality standards were not met, and funds were misappropriated. Allegations of corruption are widespread, while official responses remain unclear. Construction was halted due to quality issues, but payments were still processed, sparking criticism.

When questioned, an irrigation department official stated that they had no records of bills, MB (measurement book) records, or other details related to the bridge. Another official, when contacted, confirmed that payments had been made and that the contractor was issued notices for incomplete work, but no response had been received. Due to difficulties faced by locals, the previous government sanctioned `10 lakh for a temporary bridge last year. However, the approach road was damaged during the rainy season, leading to further inconvenience. Although people can currently travel, monsoon-related disruptions are inevitable.

Residents demand a full-fledged investigation to reveal the truth and hold responsible parties accountable. They insist that the old bridge project be cancelled and a new one constructed. Former sarpanch Venkateshwar Reddy urged the government to prioritiise completion of the bridge, emphasising the benefits for farmers. Despite multiple appeals to officials, the work remains unfinished. He called for the collector’s immediate intervention to ensure the project’s completion.