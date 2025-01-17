BRS accuses CM of telling lies in Delhi

Hyderabad: BRS leaders on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was uttering lies trying to deceive the people of Delhi in the same way as in Telangana.

Addressing a press conference along with senior leaders S Subhash Reddy, J Surender, and others, MLA V Prashanth Reddy alleged that Revanth Reddy has uttered lies in the last 13 months. “Revanth Reddy is saying in Delhi today that Sonia Gandhi is a great leader, but entire Telangana knows that he had referred to her as ‘bali devata’ in the past. He held Sonia Gandhi responsible for the death of thousands of youth of Telangana by making a promise in 2004 and delaying it in giving Telangana,” said Prashanth Reddy, adding Revanth was unable to get an appointment with Rahul Gandhi; hence he was praising Sonia today to get the Congress leader’s attention.

The BRS leader alleged that the assurances that he promised to implement in 100 days were not fulfilled even after 400 days. Not a single promise has been implemented completely. “People of Maharashtra did not believe the words of Revanth Reddy during the elections. Like Maharashtra, the people of Delhi will also teach the Congress a lesson,” said Prashanth Reddy.