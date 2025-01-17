Live
- Flamingo fest promises a spectacular weekend
- Chandrababu says new law will be brought for local body elections
- Spinning mills reel under financial crisis
- Priyanka grateful for her ‘family’s safety’, expresses sadness over devastation caused by LA fires
- Former Minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah's House Burgled in Hyderabad
- Zoom releases new capabilities to help customers enhance productivity and achieve more
- Hema Malini unveils the divine harmonies of ‘Mahakumbh Aarti’
- Devotee Rush prevails at Tirumala; TTD Announces Sarvadarshans from Jan 21
- A Comprehensive Guidе to SAT Exam Prеparation: How Onlinе Resources Can Hеlp You Succееd
- The Colour of 2025: Mocha mousse and its timeless appeal
Just In
BRS accuses CM of telling lies in Delhi
BRS leaders on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was uttering lies trying to deceive the people of Delhi in the same way as in Telangana.
Hyderabad: BRS leaders on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was uttering lies trying to deceive the people of Delhi in the same way as in Telangana.
Addressing a press conference along with senior leaders S Subhash Reddy, J Surender, and others, MLA V Prashanth Reddy alleged that Revanth Reddy has uttered lies in the last 13 months. “Revanth Reddy is saying in Delhi today that Sonia Gandhi is a great leader, but entire Telangana knows that he had referred to her as ‘bali devata’ in the past. He held Sonia Gandhi responsible for the death of thousands of youth of Telangana by making a promise in 2004 and delaying it in giving Telangana,” said Prashanth Reddy, adding Revanth was unable to get an appointment with Rahul Gandhi; hence he was praising Sonia today to get the Congress leader’s attention.
The BRS leader alleged that the assurances that he promised to implement in 100 days were not fulfilled even after 400 days. Not a single promise has been implemented completely. “People of Maharashtra did not believe the words of Revanth Reddy during the elections. Like Maharashtra, the people of Delhi will also teach the Congress a lesson,” said Prashanth Reddy.