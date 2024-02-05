Live
- Govt mulls uniform fare as taxi service aggregators continue to fleece customers
- Realme Valentine's Day Sale: Exciting Deals on Narzo Series
- Police serves notice to Atishi on AAP’s claims
- Vidudala Rajini seems to be facing tough situation in Guntur West
- Being compelled to join BJP, but won't: Kejriwal
- Raj artisans’ craft finds place at UAE’s first Hindu temple
- Yogi govt tables its largest budget at Rs 7.36 lakh cr
- Higher cash seizures recorded by I-T in Assembly polls: CBDT
- ‘True Lover’ to debut in theatres on Feb 10
- IIT-Bombay Racing tops overall at 'Formula Bharat 2024'
Just In
BRS anguished over Revanth Reddy's comments on Krishna river project, to hold a press conference
Highlights
Bharat Rashtra Samithi party is expressing anger over CM Revanth Reddy's comments alleging the former of telling lies. A media conference of BRS...
Bharat Rashtra Samithi party is expressing anger over CM Revanth Reddy's comments alleging the former of telling lies. A media conference of BRS leaders will be held today and an explanation will be given on the handover of projects to KRMB.
Meanwhile, a key meeting of BRS was held under the chairmanship of KCR on the controversy of Krishna projects and CM Revanth's comments. BRS is alleging that the Congress government is doing anti-farmer activities on this occasion and expressed anger that the projects were handed over to the Centre.
KCR and BRS criticized the attitude of Revanth Sarkar on Krishna river waters. He also condemned many decisions taken by the Telangana Cabinet.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS