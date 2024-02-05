BRS anguished over Revanth Reddy's comments on Krishna river project, to hold a press conference

Bharat Rashtra Samithi party is expressing anger over CM Revanth Reddy's comments alleging the former of telling lies. A media conference of BRS leaders will be held today and an explanation will be given on the handover of projects to KRMB.

Meanwhile, a key meeting of BRS was held under the chairmanship of KCR on the controversy of Krishna projects and CM Revanth's comments. BRS is alleging that the Congress government is doing anti-farmer activities on this occasion and expressed anger that the projects were handed over to the Centre.

KCR and BRS criticized the attitude of Revanth Sarkar on Krishna river waters. He also condemned many decisions taken by the Telangana Cabinet.