BRS: Assembly turned into ‘abuse adda’ against KCR

Hyderabad: BRS Party Whip KP Vivekananda on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Congress, alleging that the Telangana Legislative Assembly has been reduced to a platform for personal abuse against K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR). Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, Vivekananda charged that the government has effectively turned the sacred House into an extension of ‘Gandhi Bhavan’ and the ‘Jubilee Hills palace’.

The BRS leader alleged that the state government systematically violated House privileges during the recent sessions. He claimed the proceedings were devoid of any meaningful legislative business, serving instead as a theatre for self-praise by the ruling party and the vilification of the opposition. Vivekananda pointed out that 13 bills were passed in a state of uncharacteristic haste without a proper business agenda.

A major point of contention raised was the conduct of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC). Vivekananda stated that while the BRS had demanded a 15-day session to discuss public grievances, the government failed to release the official minutes of the meeting. He further alleged that the BAC minutes were tampered with to falsely suggest that the duration of the session was left entirely to the Speaker’s discretion.

Recalling the Congress party’s stance while in opposition, Vivekananda noted that they had previously termed PowerPoint presentations in the House as illegal, yet have now resorted to the same tactics after coming to power. He alleged that the Speaker has been influenced to deny microphones to BRS members, effectively silencing the main opposition.

“The Assembly was run for five days with the sole intent of criticising KCR,” Vivekananda remarked, adding that after the BRS boycotted the session in protest, the lack of substantial debate led to members falling asleep in the House. He concluded by holding Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu responsible for the failure to uphold parliamentary traditions and conduct the House with dignity.