'BRS, BJP playing with lives of people'

TPCC State General Secretary Patel Ramesh Reddy said that Central and State Governments who are neglecting the welfare of poor people should come to their senses.

As part of Hath Se Hath Jodo Abhiyan Yatra, on Friday Patel Ramesh Reddy, who performed pooja at Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy Temple in Tekumatla village of Suryapet mandal, garlanded the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and reached KT Annaram village via Rainigudem village.

On this occasion, Patel Ramesh Reddy said that the BJP government at the center is ignoring the welfare of the people and favouring the corporate system.

In the State, the Chief Minister KCR is accused of cheating and misusing public funds He said that BRS Government have completely failed to implement the promises made at the time of elections.

The KCR government, which said that it would waive up to 1 lakh in crop loans taken by farmers, has not waived the loan for the last four years, but recently the budget has been nominally allocated for loan waiver in the budget.

He said Don't mess with farmers' lives without waiving loans. He said that Dalits and tribals are not getting what they deserve.

He alleged that the recently sanctioned funds for the Pedda Gattu fair were diverted and the funds went to BRS leaders and the development works at the temple were done nominally.