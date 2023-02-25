BRS & BJP supporters clash in Mancherial

Mancherial: Tension prevailed in Mancherial after activists of the both Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Bharatiya Jannata Party (BJP) clashed with each other in Chennur town on Friday evening. A car belonging to a reporter of a news channel was vandalised in the incident.

It is learnt that the clash broke out when former Peddapalli MP Dr Vivek Venkata Swamy along with BJP activists entered the town for participating the party's corner meeting. They are said to have entered into an argument with BRS supporters present there, with the argument snowballing into a clash. In the melee, rear glass of a car belonging to a news channel journalist was broken.