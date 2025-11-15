BRS candidate cries foul, claims ‘massive rigging’ in JH by-poll

Hyderabad: BRS Party candidate for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, Maganti Sunitha, on Friday alleged that there was large scale rigging and rowdyism in the recently held by-election, maintaining that her party had achieved a moral victory.

Sunitha described this as an undemocratic election in a democracy. Lashing out at Congress Party leaders, Sunitha alleged the ruling party leaders had intimidated the people and made them vote. She strongly criticised them for "murdering democracy." She further criticised the Congress Party for rigging and winning this election, alleging that the ruling party leaders took up rigging in every polling booth. She said that the Election Commission (EC) had failed in conducting free and fair elections.

“It is not at all the victory of Congress, I have won morally. They did everything possible to defeat a woman,” said Sunitha.

The BRS candidate also commented on the law and order situation, stating that until Gopinath was alive there was no effect of rowdies in Jubilee Hills. “As long as Gopinath was there, the rowdies stayed in their limits. Now, they have come out and are on prowl. Now rowdyism has begun in the constituency,” she said.