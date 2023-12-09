Live
- Employees believe offices not ready for new way of working
- Government should take responsibility for cyclone loss: BJP
- Rajamahendravaram: Annual conference of APDF tomorrow
- OpenAI working with ex-Twitter India head to navigate AI landscape: report
- I.N.D.I.A block a non-entity in Kerala
- Damage due to cyclone Chandrababu Naidu flays govt for failure to take precautionary measures
- BRS chief KCR elected as leader of legislative party in assembly
- Limitations of Microsoft Edge Copilot AI in Summarizing YouTube Videos
- Visakhapatnam: ‘Submarine Day’ celebrated at ENC
- Star Cement in Rs 22,000-cr capex drive
Just In
BRS chief KCR elected as leader of legislative party in assembly
Highlights
Bharat Rashtra Samithi president and former Chief Minister of Telangana, has been elected as the leader of the legislative party. The newly elected...
Bharat Rashtra Samithi president and former Chief Minister of Telangana, has been elected as the leader of the legislative party. The newly elected MLAs of the TRS met today in Telangana Bhavan under the chairmanship of Keshava Rao and passed a resolution to this effect.
The TRS party won 39 seats in the assembly elections and is now the opposition party.
However, KCR was unable to attend the meeting due to surgery, so the remaining 38 MLAs participated and approved the resolution electing KCR as their party's legislative leader. Following the meeting, all the MLAs went to the Assembly.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS