BRS chief KCR elected as leader of legislative party in assembly

Bharat Rashtra Samithi president and former Chief Minister of Telangana, has been elected as the leader of the legislative party. The newly elected MLAs of the TRS met today in Telangana Bhavan under the chairmanship of Keshava Rao and passed a resolution to this effect.

The TRS party won 39 seats in the assembly elections and is now the opposition party.

However, KCR was unable to attend the meeting due to surgery, so the remaining 38 MLAs participated and approved the resolution electing KCR as their party's legislative leader. Following the meeting, all the MLAs went to the Assembly.