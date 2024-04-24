BRS chief KCR to Embark on Bus Yatra Ahead of Parliamentary Elections from today

In a strategic move to showcase its strength and bolster support ahead of the parliamentary elections, the BRS party, led by Chief KCR, is gearing up for an extensive bus trip campaign across Telangana. Following the setback in the assembly elections, KCR is poised to spearhead the party's campaign for the upcoming parliamentary polls, with a focused approach towards securing victories for BRS candidates.

The bus yatra, spanning a duration of 17 days, will kick off today with KCR commencing the journey from Miryalaguda in Nalgonda district. The campaign aims to invigorate the party's electoral prospects and engage with voters across various constituencies in Telangana, setting the stage for a dynamic and interactive campaign period.

The inaugural leg of the bus trip from Miryalaguda will witness a grand convoy of 100 vehicles accompanying KCR as he embarks on the campaign trail at 1 pm. The day's itinerary includes a road show in Miryalaguda at 5.30 pm, orchestrated by former MLA Bhaskar Rao, showcasing the party's organizational prowess and outreach efforts in the region.

Subsequent stops along the bus yatra route, including Suryapet via Vemulapalli, Madugulapalli, Tipparthi, and Nakirekal cross road, will feature road shows and interactions with the local populace, highlighting the party's vision, achievements, and campaign agenda for the parliamentary elections. KCR's overnight stay in Suryapet signifies the strategic planning and sustained engagement planned throughout the duration of the bus yatra.

Over the course of the 17-day bus trip, KCR is slated to participate in road shows across 12 Lok Sabha seats, engaging with diverse segments of the electorate and emphasizing the party's commitment to inclusive governance and development. Special meetings with farmers, women, youth, Dalits, tribals, and minorities will be organized to facilitate direct interactions and discussions on key issues, development initiatives, and contrasting the performance of the BRS government with that of the Congress administration.

As the parliamentary elections draw near, KCR's proactive stance and mobilization efforts through the bus yatra underscore the party's determination and strategic approach towards securing electoral victories and advancing the BRS party's agenda for progress and governance.