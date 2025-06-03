BRS, Cong govt drove TG into debts: Bandi

Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has criticised the nine-and-a-half-year BRS and one-and-a-half-year Congress rule for completely bankrupting Telangana by borrowing nearly Rs. 10 lakh crore.

He said that despite borrowing lakhs of crores, the lives of the people of the state have not changed and the Congress government has cheated them brutally by not implementing the promises made, including 6 guarantees.

The rule of these two parties and corruption brought Telangana to a situation where even loans are not given.

On the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, along with former MLA Bodige Shobha, former mayors Sunil Rao, D. Shankar and BJP leaders of the joint Karimnagar district, garlanded the portraits of Bharat Mata and Ambedkar and unfurled the national flag.