BRS demands CBI probe into Naini coal block tenders

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former minister T. Harish Rao has demanded a CBI probe into Naini coal block tenders.

Day after Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka directed Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to cancel the tenders and called for the auction of Naini coal blocks in Odisha following allegations of corruption, the BRS leader sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Deputy Chief Minister had refuted the allegations that the ‘site visit’ condition was incorporated in the tender to favour certain companies.

The BRS leader urged Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy to order a CBI probe into the Naini coal block tenders.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Harish Rao said if there is no secret understanding between the BJP and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the BJP should order a CBI probe.

He claimed that ‘site visit’ certificate policy is not followed anywhere in the country. He alleged that the Revanth Reddy government introduced the site visit certificate policy and the very first beneficiary of this policy was Revanth Reddy’s brother-in-law, Sujan Reddy.

He said Sujan Reddy’s Shodha Constructions secured the first tender after getting the certificate. After this, six Singareni tenders were allegedly awarded at plus 7 per cent to favoured firms.

Harish Rao said earlier, coal block tenders typically went at minus 10 per cent to minus 20 per cent. After this rule, tenders are allegedly being finalised at plus 7 per cent to plus 10 per cent.

He said while Naini block tenders were cancelled citing this rule, other tenders issued under the same rule remain untouched. He challenged Revanth Reddy to allow a CBI probe if there is nothing to hide.

He pointed out that under the ‘site visit’ rule contractors are not allowed to submit tenders online and they must visit the site, inspect it, and obtain certificate.

“This means that they identified who was bidding for the tender in advance, intimidated and threatened them to prevent them from winning the tender, and then awarded the tenders to their followers at a rate of plus 7 to plus 20 per cent, thus pocketing huge commissions,” he alleged.

Alleging that there is a scam in Singareni tenders, the former minister claimed that there are disputes over the ‘share’ of the Chief Minister and ministers.

Harish Rao condemned the Chief Minister’s remarks made at a public meeting in Khammam on Sunday.

CM Revanth Reddy had called on TDP cadres to dismantle the BRS platforms and flagpoles across villages in Telangana saying this would be a true tribute to TDP founder and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister late NT Rama Rao.

Harish Rao warned Revanth Reddy that if he messes with the BRS flag, his own will crumble.

“The BRS party flag is in the hearts of the people. It is a party born in the hearts of the people of Telangana,” he said.