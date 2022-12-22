BRS encouraging pre-paid and post-paid defectors: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

HYDERABAD: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Thursday, said that while the TRS has become bankrupt, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao converted it into BRS, which is nothing but 'Bandipotla Rashtra Samithi'. Addressing party activists at Siricilla, as part of campaigning in the Cooperative Electric Supply Society (CESS) elections, he ridiculed BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for saying that the Telangana model of development would be replicated all over the country.



Bandi accused the BRS government of pushing Rajanna-Siricilla Cooperative Electric Supply Society (CESS) into deep debt. "Who is responsible for CESS plunging into a debt of Rs 450 crore? Why are the government departments not paying electricity dues of Rs 165 crore? Why is the government not releasing a subsidy of Rs 40 crore to CESS towards power loom subsidy?," he asked.