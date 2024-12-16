  • Menu
BRS Government Responsible for Pending Sarpanch Bills: Seethakka

Hyderabad: Congress leader Seethakka criticized the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government for failing to clear pending bills of village sarpanches, accusing it of negligence towards grassroots development.

Speaking to the media, Seethakka highlighted that sarpanch bills have been pending since 2014 due to the government’s failure to release the required funds. "The delay in releasing Palle Pragathi funds has directly resulted in the accumulation of unpaid bills for sarpanches," she said.

Seethakka further pointed out the disparity in fund allocation, claiming, "While the government managed to release ₹1,200 crore to contractors, it has failed to address the financial plight of sarpanches who play a crucial role in rural development."

The Congress leader demanded that the BRS government take immediate steps to clear the pending bills and prioritize rural development initiatives.

