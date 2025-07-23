BRS govt did grave injustice to Kazipet: Naini

Hanumakonda: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy alleged on Tuesday that the BRS government--which was in power for ten years--committed grave injustice to Kazipet. After the Congress came to power, Kazipet began to witness a new glow through various development initiatives, he while laying, along with KUDA chairman Inagala Venkata Ram Reddy, foundation for a CC road from Kazipet Junction to Somidi, being developed with Rs2 crore. The MLA expressed anguish that the BRS government neglected Kazipet out of political vendetta.

He emphasised that since this is a major road connecting two divisions, officials must ensure that public transportation is not disrupted. He instructed contractors to adhere to quality standards in road work being undertaken with the support of KUDA. He mentioned that while some work was done previously, the remaining is being taken up comprehensively.

Reddy said the city's development is progressing with coordination between the corporation and KUDA. He promised to allocate funds in the coming days to beautify the Somidi Junction.