Live
- Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Oppn uproar over key issues
- Watch: ‘Powerhouse’ Song Out Now from Rajinikanth’s Coolie
- GST row: Small traders launch 3-day agitation in Karnataka
- Saiyaara Box Office Collection: ₹132.25 Cr in 5 Days | Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda Debut Hit
- CM Chandrababu lauds Dubai's development, promotes vision for AP
- Avatar 3 First Look Revealed | Trailer Releases on July 25 | Global Launch on Dec 19, 2025
- Human-animal conflict: Delay in implementing power fence worries TN farmers
- Looking for Smoothest GTA 6 Experience? PS5 Pro May Be the Only Way
- India to be 3rd-largest economy by 2028, to reach $10.6 trillion by 2035: Morgan Stanley
- UK Reopens 2025 Visa Ballot for Indians Without Job Offers
BRS govt did grave injustice to Kazipet: Naini
It has begun to witness a new glow through various development initiatives in Cong rule
Hanumakonda: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy alleged on Tuesday that the BRS government--which was in power for ten years--committed grave injustice to Kazipet. After the Congress came to power, Kazipet began to witness a new glow through various development initiatives, he while laying, along with KUDA chairman Inagala Venkata Ram Reddy, foundation for a CC road from Kazipet Junction to Somidi, being developed with Rs2 crore. The MLA expressed anguish that the BRS government neglected Kazipet out of political vendetta.
He emphasised that since this is a major road connecting two divisions, officials must ensure that public transportation is not disrupted. He instructed contractors to adhere to quality standards in road work being undertaken with the support of KUDA. He mentioned that while some work was done previously, the remaining is being taken up comprehensively.
Reddy said the city's development is progressing with coordination between the corporation and KUDA. He promised to allocate funds in the coming days to beautify the Somidi Junction.