BRS govt ‘worst’ fiscal, debt manager: Sitharaman

Hyderabad: Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman on Tuesday lashed out at the BRS government for being ‘worst’ fiscal and debt manager. She accused it of twisting debt management conditions for availing borrowings by accusing the Centre, and unnecessarily dragging the name of PM Modi into it.

The senior BJP leader took part in electioneering at a ‘meet and greet programme’ in support of Malkajgiri Assembly candidate N Ramachander Rao in Vayapuri Colony and in Vengalrao Nagar for party nominee of Jubilee Hills.

Later, addressing the media, she said if any State government wants to go for more borrowings than permissible limits, it has to adopt certain reforms like "how much power is consumed at what source and how much bill is being paid for that." But it is not mandatory to fix meters for agri motors. Several States have adopted power reforms and availed borrowings over their permissible limits. But Telangana expects the Finance Ministry to give exception, which is not within its hands as there is a system of debt management in place, she added.

Daring the BRS leaders to prove the ministry discrimination against the State on release of funds, she criticised "it is now known where even funds released to specific projects have been going in Telangana."

She said power generation companies are at the receiving end as Discoms are unable to pay them for power. ‘We have not stopped any funding for not fixing metres to motors as alleged by the BRS leaders.

The accusation that PM Modi stopped funds is factually incorrect. We have stated that they have to follow certain reforms if they wish for additional loan facilities with less interest. At the same time they are free not to take these loans,” Nirmala clarified while answering a question.

She said the revenue surplus State has become debt-ridden. Hyderabad which has invested for several decades as capital with potential investment for future with skilled and trained youth for employment has now become revenue- deficit. Telangana has failed to manage fiscal and debt management.

‘The State is totally destroyed financially. I request people to understand what will they do if they come to power again?” asked Sitharaman, adding, two-three coming generations have to pay debt taken by the government. ‘The Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project cost has increased thrice touching Rs 1.2 lakh crore. But its fate is in doldrums as poor quality of construction leads to sinking of pillars’.

She pointed out gross negligence of the government in filling vacant posts resulting in a sorry state of affairs in the education sector. About 6,000 farmers have committed suicide in the past 10 years’. Sitharaman said the Centre filled eight lakh of 10 lakh job vacancies in the government across the country; will fill the remaining in next two months. Against this, the BRS government has not fulfilled its promise of 1.9 lakh jobs.

It’s shameful that 17 times questions papers of TSPC exams were leaked. Inflation in State is very high, crossing the national figures’.