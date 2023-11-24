BRS Hyderabad public meeting cancelled

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi has cancelled the Saturdays public meeting at Parade Grounds in the city in the wake of incessant rains.

The BRS party had decided to hold a big public meeting on Saturday at Parade Grounds for the GHMC candidates of the party. However, with incessant rains in the city and also prediction of rains on Saturday as well the party has decided to cancel the public meeting. The party has not yet decided whether to hold the meeting on any other day. It is unlikely that the BRS may hold meeting on any other day because hardly few days are left for the campaign. The campaign for the high octane election battle ends at 5 pm on Tuesday. The election is scheduled for November 30.

Meanwhile, the BRS chief will be addressing public meetings at four places on Friday. The BRS chief would attend the Praja Ashirwada Sabha at Mancherial, Ramagundam, Mulugu and Bhupalpally.