BRS in a tizzy to finalise remaining candidates

Hyderabad: It has been more than a month since the announcement of the candidates by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, but the party is yet to take a decision on left out five seats, even as there is a strong resentment among the BRS leaders on denial of tickets.

The party had left four seats, including Jangaon, Narsapur, Goshamahal and Nampally; with the resignation of Mynampally Hanumanth Rao, it will now have to take a decision on a new candidate for Malkajgiri constituency.

It may be mentioned here that the ruling party had announced candidates for 115 Assembly constituencies on August 21.

According to party leaders, among the five seats, the constituencies of Jangaon and Narsapur are contentious with the sitting members not relenting and insisting tickets be given to them. Sources said the party has finalised the name of PallaRajeshwar Reddy from Jangaon in place of Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy. It is said sitting MLA was offered the post of the TSRTC chairman.

Along with the unannounced seats, the Station Ghanpur constituency is also the bone of contention. The sitting MLA T Rajaiah is said to be not ready to compromise on the seat. The party has given ticket to Kadiyam Srihari denying ticket to former Deputy CM Rajaiah.

The Station Ghanpur MLA was summoned to Pragathi Bhavan and his photograph with party working president KT Rama Rao along with Srihari was in circulation. It was said he would be given the post of Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman.

However, a couple of days after the meeting, Rajaiah reportedly said he would not compromise on ticket. He said having a photograph doesn’t mean compromising on ticket and condemned the rumours about RBS post.

Sources said the party leadership was in a dilemma with regard to the Narsapur ticket. C Madan Reddy is the MLA, but the party has not announced the candidate, indicating a change.

Another senior leader, Sunita Laxma Reddy, is expecting the ticket. Sources said if not given a ticket, Sunita may quit the party and join the Congress. The announcement of candidates in Nampally and Goshamahal will be made in consultation with the friendly AIMIM after the Opposition parties declare their candidatures, said a senior party leader.

After Mynampally Hanumanth Rao quit, several leaders in the constituency have come up to claim the ticket. Foremost among them is Marri Rajashekar Reddy, the son-in-law of Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy.

Similarly, Alwal corporator Shanti Srinivas Reddy has sought ticket. She is the daughter-in-law of ex-MLA Kanaka Reddy.

The name of MLC Shambhipur Raju is also doing rounds, but he has denied being in the ticket race.