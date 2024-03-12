BRS’ Kadhana Bheri Sabha today

Karimnagar: Former Minister Gangula Kamalakar and former MP Boinpally Vinod Kumar inspected the arrangements and parking spaces for BRS party’s Kadhana Bheri Sabha at SRR College grounds here on Monday.

Kamalakar said that Telangana’s first Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao is attending the Karimnagar Kadhana Bheri Sabha which will be held on March 12. About one lakh people from seven constituencies of the Karimnagar Parliament segement are expected to attend the meeting.

For vehicles coming from Sircilla, Vemulawada, Huzurabad, Husnabad and Manakondur parking arranged at St. John and Alphores School. For vehicles coming from Karimnagar and Choppadandi constituencies parking is at Raykurthi Eidgah and Shubham Garden, for cars, autos and small vehicles parking is provided at D Mart.

Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao, District BRS President GV Ramakrishna Rao, Vice MPP Bhukya Tirupati Naik, Ex-Library Chairman Enugu Ravinder Reddy, Ponnam Anil, Corporators Bonala Srikanth Gande Mahesh and ACP Vijay Kumar were present.