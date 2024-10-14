BRS leader gets legal notice in Musi case

Hyderabad: Singapore-based Meinhardt, which has been awarded contract of preparation of Musi River Beautification plan by the State government, has issued a legal notice to BRS party leader Manne Krishank by stating that the allegations made by him against it were baseless in regard to Musi River beautification project.

In the notice, the company said the allegations were made with malafide intentions to damage its reputation.

It demanded that Krishank withdraw his comments within 24 hours and tender an apology besides removing the posts posted by him on his X handle. It warned that it would take legal action against him in civil and criminal jurisdictions.

BRS leader Manne Krishank responded to the notices issued by Meinhardt company. He made it clear that the question of removing his posts on his X handle on the Musi River contract would not arise at all.

He made it clear that he would not only stick to his allegations, but also fight any kind of legal battle in the issue. He said he had discussed the issue of the legal notice with the BRS party working president KT Rama Rao and added that the BRS party’s Legal Cell would respond to the notice issued by the Singapore company to him.

“Isn’t it true that Pakistan has issued a red warrant notice to the Meinhardt company in a Rs 3,000 crore scam? Isn’t it true that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) banned the Meinhardt,” Asked Krishank on his X handle. He said he was not afraid of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Musi contractor Singapore company Meinhardt’s legal notice and any possible police cases.