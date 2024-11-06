BRS leaders demand CCI procurement centre

Khammam: BRS ranks from the district staged an agitation in the Khammam agricultural market, calling on the State government to help the farmers. On Tuesday, the market was visited by the party’s district president, MLC Tatha Madhusudhan, former MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, former ZP chairman Lingala Kamal Raju, former market committee chairman Gundala Krishna, and others.

Farmers complained that officials denied buying cotton without even looking at the material brought to the market. The MLC asked the officials to provide information on how much cotton the CCI had purchased and how much the dealers had purchased thus far. The BRS leaders later met with District Collector Muzammil Khan and presented him with a petition asking him to address the issues that the farmers were facing.

“Because CCI officials were not present in the market, cotton growers were unable to sell their goods at the proper price and were not receiving the minimum support price,” said Madhusudhan, in a statement to the media.

For the benefit of farmers, he insisted that the government quickly establish a CCI procurement centre at the Khammam agricultural market. “Support should be given to cotton growers around the state who have lost money as a result of cyclones and unexpected rainfall,” he said.

“In addition to the Central government’s support price, the government ought to provide cotton farmers who have experienced losses with a bonus of Rs 1000 per quintal,” he said.