BRS leaders joining Cong to correct illegalities, says Palla

Hyderabad: Attacking the party leaders who are joining the Congress. BRS legislator Palla Rajeshwar Reddy on Friday said that the leaders were deserting the party to correct their illegalities.

Addressing a press conference along with party leaders Ravula Chandrashekar Reddy, M Sreenivas Reddy and Roop Singh, the MLA said some people were threatening the party leaders; this was the reason why they were resorting to changing the party.

“Selfish people are changing the party… They are changing the party to correct the illegalities. How can those who are elected in a party ticket change the party without resigning? If they do irregularities by going to other parties, we will make people hit them with slippers,” he asserted.

The BRS leader said because of untimely rain and hailstorms, about two lakh acres of crops were damaged. The severity of crop loss is high in north Telangana. The CM A Revanth Reddy and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao did not assess the severity of the crop loss and also failed to visit the farmers. “Despite his 40 years of experience, Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao is telling blatant lies. They are trying to throw mud on us saying that the previous government did not estimate crop loss. During our time, if there was a crop loss due to unseasonal rain, we went to fields and assessed the crop loss. We bought a new lease of life to farmers who lost and gave Rs 10,000/acre,” said Reddy.