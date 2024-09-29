Live
Just In
BRS Leaders Shedding Crocodile Tears: Sridhar Babu Criticizes Handling of Mallanna Sagar Evacuees
Congress leader Sridhar Babu accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders of shedding "crocodile tears" regarding the Mallanna Sagar project evacuees. Speaking on the issue, he questioned what the government had done for those displaced by the project. He emphasized that the government's current focus is on protecting the Musi River, but warned that some opportunistic individuals are attempting to provoke unrest.
Sridhar Babu further stressed that the government's intention is not to undermine the poor but to uplift them. “Our policy is to support the poor, not bring them down,” he asserted. He also mentioned that officials have already committed to removing illegal constructions along the riverbed to restore the river’s ecosystem.
In support of those affected by the Musi River encroachments, Sridhar Babu highlighted that the government is providing double-bedroom houses to Musi victims. "We are fulfilling the dream of owning a home for those who have been displaced," he added.
Sridhar Babu's statements reflect ongoing concerns about the displacement of vulnerable communities and the government's efforts to rehabilitate them with suitable housing solutions.