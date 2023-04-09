BRS leaders stage stir opposing privatisation of Singareni mines

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders on Friday staged protests across the Singareni Collieries in Telangana, opposing the Union government's decision to privatise coal blocks.

The protests were held at Bhupalpalli, Kothagudem, Mancheriyal, Godavarikhani, Mandamarri, Ellandu and other town headquarters across the Singareni Collieries. In collaboration with the Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TGBKS), the recognised trade union of Singareni Collieries and affiliated to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, workers of the Singareni Collieries took part in the protest programmes by wearing the black badges and raised slogans against the Union government for the privatisation of coal blocks.

At Kothagudem, a 'Maha Dharna' was organised against privatisation of SCCL mines. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Khammam BRS district president Tata Madhusudan, the party Kothagudem president Rega Kantha Rao, MLAs Vanama Venkateshwar Rao, K Upender Reddy, TBGKS president B Venkat Rao and others took part in the dharna. At Mancherial, the protest was organised by Endowments Minister Indrakaran Reddy. MLAs Balka Suman, Jogu Ramanna, Rathod Bapu Rao, Aathram Sakku and other leaders were present.