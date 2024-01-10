BRS leaders tell activists to forget differences, work for victory in LS polls

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders in Khammam revealed that groupism among them had led to party’s poor performance in the district. The leadership asked party activists to forget their differences and work for victory in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, assuring formation of State and district committees.

The party on Tuesday organised the preparatory meeting for the Khammam Lok Sabha constituency; the leaders wanted the sitting member Nama Nageswara Rao to be given ticket once again. Addressing the meeting, BRS working president KTR said except Khammam and a couple of other districts, people did not reject the party. The party won 39 seats and lost 11 with a slender margin. He called upon party activists to analyse reasons for dissatisfaction among people and move forward by reviewing them.

When some leaders pointed out that the party did not support candidates, including Madhira candidate L Kamalraj, Rao said the party had supported him in all forms. He had lost the 2018 elections but was given the Zilla Parishad chairman’s post. The ‘Dalit Bandhu’ was sanctioned in entire Chintakani mandal, but he could not get votes. “Kamalraj has not lost election this time; he has lost four times. ‘Every time some leaders are saying party cut throat of Kamalraj, which I condemn. The party not only gave ticket, but also provided Rs 40 lakh as expenditure,” said Rao.

Rao attacked the Congress accusing it of a chronic pattern of betraying public trust and failing to deliver on promises. He explained the Congress habit of short-lived public trust, citing historical examples and recent developments. He criticised the government's one-month performance, alleging negligence in implementing poll promises made to SCs, STs, BCs and other communities. He predicted growing public dissatisfaction. In contrast to the Congress rule, he highlighted the BRS commitment to action and service. "Under KCR's leadership, BRS prioritises aspirations of people," he said, citing numerous welfare schemes as proof.

He stated that BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao would start meeting party leaders from February. He outlined the party action plan for the Lok Sabha elections mentioning that State and district committees would be established, conducting comprehensive reviews every two-three months. Following parliamentary reviews, detailed assessment of the assembly segments would be undertaken. He reminded the cadre of party's fighting spirit and KCR's ability to fight for people's aspirations. KTR said, "the three-letter word 'KCR' is more powerful than the two-letter word 'CM.'

He emphasised the need to safeguard Telangana’s achievements and development by securing victory in the elections. Former Speaker P Srinivas Reddy told the meeting that differences have grown among leaders in Khammam; hence party had lost many seats. ‘At least now shed differences and take the Lok Sabha elections as prestige matter; otherwise it will be a big loss for the party, he said. MP V Ravichandra said party leaders were unable to gauge people’s mood. “We broke our entire branch by thinking what will happen if one leaf is dropped;now the situation is such that we are uprooting the tree,” he stated.