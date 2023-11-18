  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

BRS leaders work only for commissions: Shabbir

BRS leaders work only for commissions: Shabbir
x
Highlights

Nizamabad: Congress candidate from Nizmabad Muhammad Ali Shabbir tourned Mudiraj Galli in Nizamabad town and interacted with the residents on Friday....

Nizamabad: Congress candidate from Nizmabad Muhammad Ali Shabbir tourned Mudiraj Galli in Nizamabad town and interacted with the residents on Friday. People welcomed him warmly. Shabbir Ali urged people to vote for the Congress party and solve to their problems.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the BRS government claims to have developed Nizambad, but they have only done things that fetch them commissions. BJP is told lies that they would put Rs 15 lakh in every Indian’s account and give lakhs of jobs.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X