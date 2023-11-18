Live
BRS leaders work only for commissions: Shabbir
Nizamabad: Congress candidate from Nizmabad Muhammad Ali Shabbir tourned Mudiraj Galli in Nizamabad town and interacted with the residents on Friday. People welcomed him warmly. Shabbir Ali urged people to vote for the Congress party and solve to their problems.
Speaking on the occasion, he said the BRS government claims to have developed Nizambad, but they have only done things that fetch them commissions. BJP is told lies that they would put Rs 15 lakh in every Indian’s account and give lakhs of jobs.
