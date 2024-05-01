BRS looted Telangana, says MLA Yashaswini Reddy

Palakurthi (Jangaon): The BJP is conspiring to have a hold on the entire country, Palakurthi Congress MLA M Yashaswini Reddy said. Speaking to party workers at Thorrur in Palakurthi constituency on Tuesday, she alleged that the BJP has plans to stifle the people’s rights. “These elections to the Lok Sabha are for safeguarding the Indian Constitution. The BJP will take away voting rights from people if it comes to power a third time,” Yashaswini said.

The MLA criticised the BJP, accusing it of claiming credit for the introduction of MGNREGS. The Congress Government initiated the MGNREGS to provide employment to rural folk, she added. On the other hand, BRS Government looted the resources in the State for about two decades. KCR hoodwinked the people by promising to make a dalit the first chief minister of Telangana, she said.

Moreover, the BRs failed to provide double-bedroom houses and 2 acres of land to Dalits, Yashaswini said. “The BRS that failed miserably has no moral right to criticise the five-month-old Congress Government,” Yashaswini said. she appealed to the cadre to support the Congress’ Lok Sabha candidate Dr Kadiyam Kavya.