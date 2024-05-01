Live
- OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT History Storage Option; Details
- CM Jagan urges people Support YSRCP for good governance
- Schools bomb threat: Security beefed up across Delhi
- Cong-Left Front unity in true spirit felt only in Murshidabad District
- Representatives from 10 countries set to get first-hand insight into BJP's election campaign
- ‘Ustaad’ and ‘Polimera 2’ Win Big at Dada Saheb Film Festival
- Soft skills are the key to women’s success at modern workplace
- Study shows premature surgical menopause may raise muscle disorder risk
- Pawan Kalyan's ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ Teaser Release Date Confirmed for May 2nd
- FirstCry CEO’s remuneration drops 49 per cent to Rs 8.6 crore a month
Just In
BRS looted Telangana, says MLA Yashaswini Reddy
The BJP is conspiring to have a hold on the entire country, Palakurthi Congress MLA M Yashaswini Reddy said
Palakurthi (Jangaon): The BJP is conspiring to have a hold on the entire country, Palakurthi Congress MLA M Yashaswini Reddy said. Speaking to party workers at Thorrur in Palakurthi constituency on Tuesday, she alleged that the BJP has plans to stifle the people’s rights. “These elections to the Lok Sabha are for safeguarding the Indian Constitution. The BJP will take away voting rights from people if it comes to power a third time,” Yashaswini said.
The MLA criticised the BJP, accusing it of claiming credit for the introduction of MGNREGS. The Congress Government initiated the MGNREGS to provide employment to rural folk, she added. On the other hand, BRS Government looted the resources in the State for about two decades. KCR hoodwinked the people by promising to make a dalit the first chief minister of Telangana, she said.
Moreover, the BRs failed to provide double-bedroom houses and 2 acres of land to Dalits, Yashaswini said. “The BRS that failed miserably has no moral right to criticise the five-month-old Congress Government,” Yashaswini said. she appealed to the cadre to support the Congress’ Lok Sabha candidate Dr Kadiyam Kavya.