BRS mandal president joins Congress
Highlights
Kagaznagar:In a significant political development in Sirpur constituency, BRS Kagaznagar mandal president Avula Raj Kumar Yadav, along with several others, officially joined the Congress Party in the presence of MLC Dande Vittal here on Wednesday. The event took place at the MLC’s residence in Kapuwada, Kagaznagar. Among those who joined the Congress were former MPTC member from Bareguda, Vadai Santosh, BRS youth leader Amma Srikanth, and others.
MLC Dande Vittal formally welcomed them into the party by offering the Congress scarf. Speaking on the occasion, Raj Kumar stated that under the leadership of MLC Dande Vittal, the Sirpur constituency is progressing on the path of development.
