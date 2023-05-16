BRS meet to assess impact of Karnataka result on Telangana

Hyderabad: Following the disappointing performance of JD(S) in Karnataka Assembly elections, the BRS has decided to review the poll results and take certain crucial decisions to see that it will not cast any shadow on the prospects of the pink party in the next Assembly elections.

In order to assess the real situation and work out a strategy to check on the attempts of the Congress party to go aggressive in the state, BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao had convened a meeting of Members of Parliament and Legislature on Wednesday.



Though the party leaders have been claiming that the Karnataka election result would have no bearing on the Telangana Assembly election, the cadre feels that this would enthuse the rank and file of Congress party to intensify its campaign against the BRS and there would be significant increase in “Political Tourists” visiting the state which would include Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka addressing several meetings as they had done in Karnataka.

Hence, KCR felt that there was a need to boost the morale of the party rank and file and gear up for effectively countering the moves of the Congress party.

The BRS meeting would also be briefed about the 21-day state formation day celebrations that would kick start from June 2. KCR will give direction to the party leaders on the role of the party in organising various programmes across the state to showcase the nine years of development and various welfare schemes it had introduced since they came to power.

The meeting will also discuss the possibility of convening a special session of the Assembly where KCR is likely to present a progress report of the government’s performance in nine years and how it succeeded in bringing a turnaround by resolving various issues like power shortage and issues pertaining to irrigation and agriculture.

The special session may also discuss the rift between the Governor and the Government and the bills which she had returned to the government. The Assembly is likely to again discuss and pass those bills which would make it mandatory for the Governor to accept them.

This indication was available during an informal interaction with Minister for Health T Harish Rao. He said the Governor has been working against the interest of the state and she had returned the bill pertaining to increase in the retirement age of professors. He said many other states, including BJP ruled states had increased the retirement age and the Governors there did not object.