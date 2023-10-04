BRS Mega Manifesto to be announced at Warangal Public Meeting on Oct 16

The BRS is gearing up for a mammoth public meeting at Warangal on October 16. This public meeting promises to be a strong counter to the public meetings and promises being made by the Congress party and the BJP.

Addressing a party meeting Minister for Health said this meeting will make all the oppositoin pirates awestruck and will leave them shocked as the BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao will unveil the election manifesto which which will block the minds of all the opposition parties,

The schemes he would announce will make all other parties hang their head in shame. He said people should be ready to listen to the announcement of power packed manifesto. In all probability it will contain not only enhancement of direct cash benefit schemes but will have some new welfare measures which no other party would have so far thought of, Harish said.

The Minsiter added that in the past too, the opposition parties made all kinds of promises but it was only KCR who had fulfilled all the assurances given before the elections and had also introduced many new schemes which were not there in the manifesto. He is man who has come from agitations and knows what the peoples aspirations are and BRS would fulfill the aspirations of the people.