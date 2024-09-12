BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy under House Arrest

Hyderabad: BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy has been kept under house arrest on Thursday after he announced going to the residence of Serilingampally MLA Arikepudi Gandhi.

The Huzurabad MLA had announced going to the residence of Gandhi after the latter said he was still with BRS and did not join the Congress party.

There was huge police bandobast at the residence of Kaushik Reddy at Kondapur. The police have kept the MLA under house arrest not allowing him to come out. The MLA is slated to address a press conference in the afternoon.

Kaushik Reddy had announced that he would go to Gandhis house and make him wear the Pink scarf and invite him to Telangana Bhavan to address a press conference.