BRS MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy conducts road show in Yacharam
BRS party MLA candidate Shri Manchireddy Kishan Reddy and state leaders Shri Kyama Mallesh conducted a road show at Gaddamalayaguda villages of Yacharam mandal.
After the road show, he explained the development in the village and asked them to vote for the BRS Party.
Attracted by the development, 50 Congress and BJP senior leaders and workers from Nukkanur village joined Bharat Rashtra Samiti Party and they were cordially invited by Manchireddy Kishan Reddy.
Manchireddy Kishan Reddy said that the senior leaders of Gaddamalayaguda Narre Mallesh brought national level recognition to the village and we have lost a leader who was always in public service
