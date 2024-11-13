BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy Arrested in Lagcherla Incident

Vikarabad: Patnam Narender Reddy, a key suspect in the Lagcherla incident, was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody following his arrest by police. The arrest was made after allegations surfaced that Reddy was involved in conspiring to attack the District Collector.

The police have charged Reddy with orchestrating the assault on the District Collector, an incident that sparked widespread outrage in the region. Authorities claim that Reddy, along with other unidentified individuals, planned and executed the attack in an attempt to destabilize local governance and undermine law enforcement efforts.

The police have stated that Reddy was a central figure in the conspiracy and was arrested after a detailed investigation. They have also indicated that further arrests may be made as the investigation progresses.

Patnam Narender Reddy was produced before a local court, where the judge granted a 14-day remand order for his further interrogation. The case has brought significant attention to law and order concerns in the region, as authorities work to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy.