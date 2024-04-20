BRS MLA Prakash Goud jumps ship to Cong, more to follow?

Hyderabad: In a shocker to BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, within a day of him claiming that 20 Congress MLAs were in touch, Rajendranagar BRS MLA T Prakash Goud met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday and is expected to join the ruling party in a couple of days.

The development took place within less than 24 hours after the BRS chief made the comments of 20 MLAs being in touch with him. The Rajendranagar MLA met Revanth Reddy at his residence on Friday morning in the presence of the Government advisor Vem Narender Reddy.

Sources said that the four-time MLA would be joining the Congress within a couple of days and this was conveyed by him to the Chief Minister. Prakash Goud is the fourth MLA who will be joining the Congress party. He had earlier met Revanth Reddy during January. Earlier, MLAs Danam Nagender (Khairatabad), Kadiyam Srihari (Station Ghanpur), Tellam Venkat Rao (Bhadrachalam) have joined the Congress party. With this, the BRS strength in the Assembly has gone down from 39 to 35. Sources said that the former minister P Mahender Reddy was encouraging the party leaders to join the Congress party.

The MLAs with Telugu Desam background are being persuaded by the former minister to join ‘Team Revanth’, who also has the same background. Sources said that few more city MLAs would follow the Rajendranagar MLA.

The joining of Prakash Goud would come in handy for the Congress candidate in Chevella Lok Sabha constituency, G Ranjith Reddy. Out of the seven segments in Chevella, BRS represents Maheshwaram,

Rajendranagar, Serilingampally, Chevella and Congress represents Parigi, Vikarabad and Tandur. Prakash Goud’s joining would result in an upper hand for the Congress candidate, who also has come from the BRS.