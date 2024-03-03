BRS MLA Tellam Venkatarao meets CM Revanth Reddy, discusses on development issues

BRS MLA from Bhadrachalam Tellam Venkat Rao met with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, sparking rumours of a party switch. The meeting, which took place on a Sunday morning with Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy also present, marks the second time Venkatrao has met with the CM after the election results.

During the meeting, Venkatrao discussed various development issues, including the development of the Bhadrachalam Ram Temple, the re-merging of five Gram Panchayats in Telangana, and the absence of a dumping yard in Bhadrachalam town. He emphasized the need for development programs in the region.

The meeting has caught the attention of the media and has sparked speculation about Venkatrao possibly switching parties. The developments in Telangana politics continue to unfold as the state gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.