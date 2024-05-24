BRS MLC Kavitha's Bail Petition Hearing Adjourned to Monday in Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court held a hearing on the bail petitions of BRS MLC Kavitha, who was arrested in the Delhi liquor case. CBI stated that they will file a counter on the bail petition on May 27, while it also stated that the charge sheet will be filed on June 7. Additionally, ED also filed a counter on Kavita's bail petition, expressing their readiness to present arguments in the case.

The court decided to adjourn arguments on Kavita's bail petition to Monday. Her lawyer briefed the court on the circumstances of her arrest by ED and the investigation agency's involvement in the case. The High Court ordered the counter copy to be sent to the lawyer by mail, to be received by Sunday evening.

On Monday, it was suggested to complete arguments on Kavitha's behalf in two cases. The judge announced that the arguments of ED and CBI will be heard on Tuesday.