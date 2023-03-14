BRS MPs obstruct proceedings in both Houses of Parliament

Hyderabad/New Delhi: The BRS MPs on Monday obstructed the proceedings in both Houses of Parliament demanding a discussion on the selective raids by the Central agencies like ED, CBI and a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) on the Hindenburg report on the Adani group.

The MPs joined the Opposition members to protest on various issues, including Adani-Hindenburg issue, raids by the Central investigative agencies, rising prices, falling rupee value, unemployment.

Party leader in the Rajya Sabha K Keshava Rao and leader in the Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao tabled an adjournment motion on the JPC. The House was first adjourned to 2 pm and when the MPs again agitated both the Houses were adjourned for Tuesday.

After the House was adjourned, the MPs, along with the Opposition members. reached the Gandhi statue in Parliament premises and staged a dharna with placards and raising slogans against the Central government. Nageswara Rao said the Centre will avoid discussion in the name of disruption and reject the adjournment motion.

However, he said the party would table adjournment motions again. He questioned why the Centre was not discussing public interest issues. Rao said there was a large-scale criticism and debate over the role of the Central investigation agencies across the country that they were not acting independently and were being run at the instance of the Centre.

Nageswara Rao said the agencies were creating trouble in the name of investigation by involving non-existent cases and making it impossible for MPs to voice their arguments in Parliament. He said the Central government was misusing the ED and CBI on a large scale.