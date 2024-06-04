BRS optimistic of winning at least three LS seats

Hyderabad: Even as the exit polls by various survey agencies have written off the BRS in the Lok Sabha elections, party leaders are optimistic of having something to cheer as they bet on the three constituencies of Medak, Peddapally and Nagarkurnool. According to leaders, reports they got from the ground level say there are good chances of winning at least three seats.

A senior leader said people voted for the Congress in Assembly elections, but now they are not happy with the governance, which promised big, but not implementing the guarantees. The leaders said the party had better chances in the Medak LS segment. They said six of the seven MLAs in Medak belong to BRS. The party could go deep into the constituency with their support. Another plus point for the party was the candidate P Venkatrama Reddy who was also the collector in the past; he knows poll management.

The leaders said the highest State polling recorded in the LS elections was in Narsapur, which is represented by the BRS. The leaders believe that the Singreni belt would come to their rescue in the Peddapally LS segment. The party candidate, former minister Koppula Eshwar is from the Singareni. The BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao also highlighted this in his campaign.

He said Eshwar was part of the organisation; to save the organisation he should win. He had cautioned the activists that the BJP victory would mean privatisation of Singareni. The BRS is pinning hopes on the success of bureaucrat-turned politician RS Praveen Kumar. The party leaders said Kumar is a local candidate and had a good grip over the marginalised communities through his work in Gurukulams across the State. The leaders feel the triangular fight would also benefit the party.

KCR had said BRS should win 14 seats to play a crucial role in the next government at the Centre.